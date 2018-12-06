KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man from Texas was arrested in KCMO after fleeing the scene of a shooting.
Benito Gutierrez, 20-year-old Anna, Texas man, shot a man in Anna early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. near a housing development.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim who had been shot and transported him to a local hospital. The victims condition was unknown.
Officials say that Gutierrez fled the scene.
Thursday evening, Gutierrez was arrested without incident in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police say that the victim and the suspect may know each other.
