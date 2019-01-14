Tens of thousands remain without power in Kansas City after winter storm

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Tens of thousands remain without power and at least three people were killed in Missouri in a winter storm.
The storm hit the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region Friday, dumping more than a foot of snow across parts of Missouri. Kansas City Power & Light says more than 45,000 customers still had no power Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Deann Phillips and 14-year-old Olivia Phillips were killed Friday when their vehicle lost control on a snow-covered roadway and collided with a tractor-trailer on Missouri 7 in Clinton.
The patrol says 32-year-old Hope Wilson also was killed Friday when she lost control of a car on a snowy stretch of U.S. 24 and slid into the path of an oncoming sport utility vehicle in Carroll County.
