LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --The video is making its round on Facebook. Family of the woman who is being yelled at said she was harassed just for trying to enjoy her pool.
Taylor Sallis said she and her friends were cursed and yelled at by two much older men at her community pool Monday night.
“We weren’t being crazy or loud or annoying, we were just in our own separate places in the pool,” Taylor said.
In the video, you can hear the men attempting to police the pool, which the president of the home owner’s association said she doesn’t recommend residents do.
“The HOA president looked at their security cameras and confirmed what the three witnesses here confirmed that those kids were doing nothing but hanging out poolside,” Jeff Sallis, Taylor’s father, said.
The men blamed Taylor and her friends for recent vandalism at the pool, which they said they had nothing to do with. And they told her she could only have one guest, but the pool rules say otherwise.
“It says one resident gets three guests. I had three guests, the younger kid that lives in this neighborhood had three guests and that one girl had a guest with her so we weren’t breaking any rules,” Taylor said.
The 19-year-old said the men left as soon as she called her father, who believes this was racially motivated.
“The fear my daughter had, that’s unsettling as a father, you don’t want that for anybody and I struggled yesterday because I could have retaliated, but that would make me no better than him,” Jeff said.
KCTV5 News called the property manager to try and find out more about the resident in the video, but our calls have not been returned.
“If he sees this I hope he feels embarrassed about it because the way he acted was just very unnecessary and very immature for someone his age,” Taylor said.
The president of the home owner’s association said they are working to address situations like this.
She said residents should call the property manager or the police and not take matters into their own hands.
