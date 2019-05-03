JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two Kansas City teens have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Makayla Brooks in October of last year.
Kaci Cox, 17, and Logan England, 19, have each been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
In March, Cox and England were among four co-defendants charged in connection with the March 4 fatal shooting of Riley McCracken outside a Raytown pool hall.
According to court records released on Friday, Books was sleeping on the couch in her living room on Oct. 5, 2018 when England entered her residence near Sterling and Blue Ridge Boulevard and shot her four times.
Shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Witnesses told Missouri State Highway Patrol detectives that England shot Brooks. Cox told the authorities that England walked into Brooks' residence while she waited in a vehicle and that she had showed England where Brooks lived.
She also said that England had told her that Brooks had “snitched” on someone. Also, she said England told her that Brooks was asleep when he shot her and that she shouldn’t tell anyone about what happened.
Cox is still in custody on a $250,000 bond. England's bond has now been set at $350,000.
