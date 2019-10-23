HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Five teenagers have been charged in connection to a stabbing and robbery that happened in Harrisonville last week.
Police say on Oct. 17, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Wall Street on a reported stabbing and robbery.
A 19-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with a stabbing wound to the head and neck.
Five teens have each been charged with one count of robbery in the first-degree, one count of assault and one count of armed criminal action.
They are of Harrisonville:
- Nicholas Schaffert, 17
- Aaron Collins, 18
- Garrett Siegenthaler, 18
- Devin Young, 17
- Vivianna Samek, 17.
A $25,000 cash only bond has been requested.
