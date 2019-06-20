KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with six online marketplace robberies, police said.
The robberies began back in April and, in one of them, the victim was shot.
A 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds were taken into custody on June 19 after they robbed a man who thought he was going to buy an iPhone he saw on Facebook Marketplace.
When the man met the suspects, they were armed and took all of his money.
A witness told police where the suspects ran off to and they were taken into custody.
Under Missouri law, the 17-year-old is considered an adult in criminal proceedings. Charges are pending against him for robbery and armed criminal action.
The two 15-year-olds are being charged as juveniles. One of them is facing charges in five other robberies. The other is charged in connection with the June 19 robbery.
According to police, the suspects posted items for sale and set up purchases through Facebook Marketplace and the LetGo app.
In one case, one of the suspects stole an iPhone a victim was selling. When the victim began to chase after the suspect, the suspect shot the victim in the foot.
The Kansas City Police Department wants to remind the public that all six of their police station parking lots are designated internet exchange areas during the day. That means that people who buy and sell items online are encouraged to conduct the in-person transactions in the KCPD's parking lots.
