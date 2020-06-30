Police in Raytown say one person was shot and killed Tuesday night in Raytown.

RAYTOWN, MO. (KCTV) -- Police say one person was shot and killed Tuesday night in Raytown.

Investigators say shots were fired at 63rd and Blue Ridge around 8:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a dead male teenager outside the area.

Further investigation led to the discovery of two more injured parties, one of which was confirmed to be shot.

It's unknown at this time if the third person was shot, but they were both transported to the hospital.

It's the third minor to be killed in the metro area since Monday morning.

