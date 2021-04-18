KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police say a teenager has died a day after being shot in Kansas City.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday in the 4300 block of N. Corrington Avenue.
The shooting happened inside the building.
Police are continuing to investigate the case and have identified at least one person of interest in the case.
If you have any additional information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
