INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Independence are investigating a shooting at the Independence Center.
The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, police confirm.
A 16-year-old was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.
One person has been arrested.
The Independence Center was placed on lockdown, a witness tells KCTV5 News. Police were searching for one or two additional potential suspects.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
This is the latest disturbance involving teenagers at the center:
- December 28, 2020: Independence police announced a ban on teens without parents Friday through Sunday after 3 p.m.
- December 26, 2020: The mall closes due to a fight that had over 500 teenagers in it.
- November 22, 2020: A new curfew was announced and approved by the city. It aims at teenagers.
- October 30, 2020: Independence police warn of more disturbances involving teenagers.
- October 24, 2020: Over 300 teenagers involved in disturbances and fights.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.