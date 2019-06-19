LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Another suspicious activity has happened in south Overland Park that is making residents uncomfortable.
Police said that on Thursday, June 13, an 18-year-old woman and her mother reported a suspicious incident to the Leawood Police Department.
The teenager said she was shopping at Macy’s at Town Center Plaza located at 5000 W 119th Street around 2 p.m. She noticed an older white female wearing all black with long hair that seemed to be following her.
After the teen exited a dressing room, the woman walked up to the teen and asked about her sunglasses. The teen felt uncomfortable with the conversation and contacted a Macy’s employee, who told her that Town Center Security had been notified.
The teen left the store and decided to report the contact to police.
In a release, Leawood police said they have, “confirmed with the young lady’s family that social media reports from others have added inaccurate facts to this incident. Included in these inaccuracies is the fact there was no further suspicious activity in the parking lot.”
Leawood police said that if you see anything suspicious or if you see anything that brings you fear, you are asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.