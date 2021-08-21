KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in the 3500 block of Agnes.
A teenage boy was shot and killed around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night, according to police.
He was found on the front porch of a home. Emergency responders declared him deceased on scene.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
It's the 99th homicide of the year in Kansas City.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
