KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is taking an in-depth look at the struggles teens face in 2018.
According to the CDC, suicide rates in Kansas are up 45 percent since 1999. The rates are up 37 percent in Missouri since 1999.
Johnson County schools were hit by nine suicides last school year. Lee’s Summit schools had two just days apart.
Due the rise in numbers, a local organization decided it was time to intervene. Lee’s Summit Cares conducted a study that it hopes will open a dialogue.
The report completed by the Lee’s Summit Care's Organization is called “To Be a Teen in 2018.”
The group surveyed 478 teens in our area, and the results show teens are striving to be perfect and are likely more stressed than many adults realize.
There were 229 kids that reported they wish their parents knew how stressed they are. And, 124 say they wished their parents knew how depressed they are.
Experts say social media deserves much of the blame.
Jolee McMullin is a junior at Blue Springs South. She told KCTV5 she agreed.
“Oh, like Instagram and Snapchat ... girls post pictures and you’re like ‘Wow – she looks so pretty. Why don’t I look like that?’” McMullin said.
“What they see is perfection. You see their best of the best. The best picture they’ve ever taken. From a medical perspective they take that as what they need to strive to do," said Dr. Steve Arkin a neurologist at St. Luke's Hospital for 25 years.
For Arkin, it’s not just medical, it’s personal as well.
“It is,” he explained. “What happened is our son, Jason, he died by suicide in 2015. He died in his dorm room, in Northwestern as an engineering student," he said.
Jason Arkin was 20 years old when he lost his battle with depression and died by suicide.
"He was my buddy. He was a great boy – basically never got into trouble – very creative. He truly was brilliant ... an Eagle Scout, a National Merit Scholar,” Arkin said.
Arkin explained Jason fought a nine-year battle with depression. There were highs and lows. He’s looked at the results of the survey — and said it paints a picture clear as day. In the results, he sees his son.
“He suffered from perfectionism,” Arkin said.
Metro high school students say it’s a battle many kids their age face -- be it grades, looks or amount of likes.
“She got 50 comments on this picture, and I don’t get any. I get three. So it just changes your self-esteem and the way you look at yourself,” McMullin said.
McMullin and the other students will present the findings to parents, school administrators and doctors.
KCTV5 asked Lee’s Summit Cares board member Kerri Gray how much older generations understand about being a teenager today.
“We don’t understand much at all,” she responded.
Gray said she's never seen suicide rates this high. It's estimated there are 200 each year in the Kansas City metro.
She hopes the results of the survey will spark conversation.
“There were some things that came up that did open our eyes a bit,” she said. “The kids want to talk.”
The teens reported the following as their biggest challenges:
- 165 say not enough sleep.
- 162 say worrying about the future
- 138 say being judged.
- 126 say trying to be perfect.
According to the CDC, teens who spend five hours on their phone each day are 70 percent more likely to have suicidal thoughts than those who don’t.
“That’s all they need – that’s all they need to go forward with it,” said Arkin.
While preparing for his son's funeral, it became clear what may have been the turning point for Steve Arkin.
Arkin explained his wife found a series of school essays.
In one he wrote, “if I could change one thing about myself, one attribute I could do without, it would be my perfectionism. If it meant I could just relax.”
“It was very difficult to read those essays. The brain was the problem and it did not allow him to continue,” Arkin said.
Since Jason Arkin's’ death, Steve Arkin and his wife have since started “Speak Up.” It’s an organization in Jason Arkin’s name that focuses on urging parents, teachers and schools to talk to kids about suicide. His advice is to not be shy about the topic.
Arkin encourages having the conversation before it’s too late.
Jason Arkin ended one of his essays by writing, “It is my hope that in the near future will be free of such early death. We must find cures," Arkin said.
Arkin is working to do just that. It's become his most important — and toughest case.
