LEE'S SUMMIT, MO. (KCTV) --- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg late Friday night in Lee's Summit.
Police say the shooting happened outside of the Landmark Skate Center, located at 701 SE Oldham Ct.
When officers arrived on the scene around 10:15 p.m. Friday, they found the victim of the shooting.
Following an investigation, it was determined a fight broke out in the parking lot prior to the shooting. Police are talking to witnesses.
The victim is expected to survive.
