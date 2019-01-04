KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Trevon Henry, 18, will serve two life sentences and an additional 100 years in prison for his role in the fatal stabbing of a Lee's Summit woman in 2015.
He was sentenced for first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree robbery. He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.
He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder and robbery charges. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for each of the armed criminal action charges.
The sentences are set to run consecutively.
In 2015, Henry was one of two eighth graders arrested in connection with crime. He was 14 at the time. The other was Joshua Trigg.
Previously released court documents revealed Tanya Chamberlain's last moments.
The 43-year-old woman had gone to the car wash early on Nov. 1, 2015.
Surveillance video showed her vacuuming her vehicle at 1:14 a.m.
At 1:57 a.m., the two boys allegedly got into Chamberlain's vehicle as she was in the front seat.
At 1:59 a.m., the surveillance video went down to reboot because of Daylight Savings Time. When the video resumed, the car was gone.
Less than 20 minutes later, police tried to pull over the driver of Chamberlain's vehicle because the officer believed the driver was intoxicated.
The boys allegedly then fled on foot from the vehicle. The officer engaged in a short foot pursuit before losing sight of both suspects.
As the officer returned to Chamberlain's vehicle, he discovered Chamberlain's body in the passenger seat. Court documents say Chamberlain was stabbed in the face, neck, chest, arms and hands.
A blood-covered pocket knife was found in the vehicle.
Police would later release surveillance video of the teens. A mother of a Bernard C. Campbell middle schooler contacted police to say her son recognized the two teens who had played on the football team with him. The woman said her son indicated that the boys wore the hoodies everyday that they were seen wearing in the surveillance video.
A neighbor of one of the boys told police that she recognized them. She said one of the boys had been inside her home on the afternoon of Nov. 1 and was wearing the exact sweatshirt and shoes seen in the video. She said the boy took off his sweatshirt and she thought she saw blood on his undershirt.
Clothing was taken from the boys' homes that matched that seen in the surveillance video. One of those was a distinctive Northeast Vikings sweatshirt that one of the boys was known to wear along with distinctive checkered shoes.
Authorities say both teens made recorded statements implicating each other and they knew details that only someone involved in the crime would know.
Authorities say the accused suspects implicated each other in the crime. Court records state Trigg described how Henry stabbed Chamberlain.
Trigg has been previously certified to stand trial as an adult. He has not yet been sentenced.
