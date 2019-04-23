INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- An Independence woman who admitted to suffocating her infant was sentenced to a suspended seven-year sentence and was given five years of probation.
Whitley Evenson, 21, was 17 years old when the six-week-old baby died.
Evenson was sentenced on Tuesday in the Jackson County Circuit Court. She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
As part of the sentence, Evenson will also have to receive mental health treatment, live in a transitional living facility and complete parenting classes.
If she violates probation, she will be required to spend seven years in prison.
Court records from 2015 state Evenson told police she put her hand over the infant's mouth in an effort to quiet the baby.
The infant was found dead by police on a dining room table, court records state.
She said she told police she knew it was wrong to do so.
Evenson was arrested by authorities in Idaho after she missed a court hearing in Missouri.
