KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A teenager has serious injuries after a driver of a Hummer collided with his bicycle Wednesday afternoon.
An Investigation determined that a Hummer H3 had been northbound on 26th and Indiana when it collided with a westbound teen male bicyclist around 5:40.
The male was transported to an area hospital and was most recently reported to be in critical condition.
Police said that the driver of the Hummer stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
