Generic police lights
(KCTV)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police are conducting a death investigation after a juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Scarritt Avenue.

Officers reported to the scene around 11 p.m. on a shooting call.

There, they found a male teen inside the home suffering from gunshot trauma. The individual was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are interviewing witnesses and investigating the circumstances of the death.

They are not looking for any suspects.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.