KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police are conducting a death investigation after a juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Scarritt Avenue.
Officers reported to the scene around 11 p.m. on a shooting call.
There, they found a male teen inside the home suffering from gunshot trauma. The individual was declared dead at the scene, according to police.
Police are interviewing witnesses and investigating the circumstances of the death.
They are not looking for any suspects.
