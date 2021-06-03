KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A 16-year-old girl has died days after a Memorial Day crash in KCK.
Chelsey Updike died at a hospital on Wednesday as a result from injuries in the crash.
Police say two teens remain in serious condition and two adults remain hospitalized. One teenager has been released from the hospital.
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.
"Initial investigation indicates that the vehicle containing all four teens was traveling westbound on State at a high rate of speed when it struck an eastbound vehicle attempting to make a left turn at the traffic light at N. 75th Place as well as a utility pole," police said in a statement. "Five of the six victims were thrown from the vehicles while one required extrication."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.