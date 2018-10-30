KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Getting your driver’s license and sitting behind the wheel for the first time is exciting for both teens and parents.
But as the number of teen deaths behind the wheel continues to grow in Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is making a push for safe driving habits.
They want parents to be sure their kids are driving safely to and from their destination.
So far in 2018, 63 teens between the ages of 15 and 19 have died in car crashes.
Over the years there is a rise in teens fatalities.
In 2013, 66 teens were killed in car crashes. In 2017, 83 teens lost their life.
Experts say it’s so important to look ahead of the car, look where you want to go, and check your mirrors frequently.
Sgt. Bill Lowe with Troop A says speeding is a big problem and so is avoiding distractions, like cell phones.
He says parents should make sure their kids are turning off notifications when they are driving so they are not tempted to check their phone.
“It’s obviously concerning that last year we had 83 fatalities involving teenagers,” Sgt. Lowe said. “Any time the number is that high its alarming. I have two teenage kids, my son is 17 and my daughter is 14. Knowing that they are going to be out on the highways and that they are out driving, you want to make sure that you are preparing them the best you can as a parent.”
