KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A shooting in Missouri has left one man dead.
Sunday night at approximately 7:45, Kansas City police responded to a shooting at 39th and Wabash.
According to police, upon arrival the man was located on the sidewalk. A short time later, the man was pronounced dead.
Police say he was around 20 years old and that he had been living in that home with his mother.
KCTV5 spoke to a woman who lives down the street, she said that family mostly kept to themselves.
“I heard about 3 or 4 gunshots about an hour ago. Then I heard screaming also, then I heard somebody run,” said Miss Walker, lives nearby.
Witnesses tell police that the suspect fled southbound on foot.
The suspect is described as a late teen male with short spiked braids. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
“More than likely he lives in this area, from what it sounds like. If you know who he is, give us a call. There's a $10,000 reward for the right information. We need to get these killers off the street,” said Darin Snapp, KCPD.
Police don't know what led up to that dispute or the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
