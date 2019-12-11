LEXINGTON, MO. (KCTV) --- A 16-year-old was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Lexington, Mo.
A Missouri Highway Patrol report says four other teenagers -- ages 14, 15, 16 and 16 -- were also hurt. A 33-year-old man was injured in the crash, which happened about 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 eastbound at 24th Street.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The five teens were in one of the vehicles while the man was in the second vehicle.
Both vehicles overturn, according to the report. Three of the teenagers were ejected from the vehicle.
The report states that the vehicle the teens were in "failed to yield and pulled into the path of Vehicle #2."
