KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A teenager who is suspected of fatally shooting a man as he was trying to fix a vehicle in Kansas City has been arrested at his father's home in Columbia.
Eighteen-year-old Bryant Brown was taken into custody Tuesday and charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the March 14 death of 29-year-old Deron Ross.
Witnesses told police a man confronted them as they were trying to fix the broken-down vehicle and told them they were being too loud. After a fight broke out, shots were fired, and the gunman ran away. Ross was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Police used surveillance video from a nearby store to identify Brown. His bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
