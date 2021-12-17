INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A 19-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Independence.
Elijah Soliz has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened Sunday in the 600 block of N. Westwood. The victim and defendant were found at the scene.
A witness told police the defendant pointed the gun at the victim's head 30 to 45 seconds before it fired.
A $10,000 secured bond has been requested.
