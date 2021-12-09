KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The artist behind "Red Kingdom" will return to Chiefs Kingdom on Sunday afternoon.
Local rapper and artist Tech N9ne will be the Drum Honoree for this weekend's Kansas City Chiefs game.
The Chiefs play host to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday as the team looks for its sixth straight victory following a 3-4 start.
Tech N9ne dropped the "Red Kingdom" anthem prior to the Chiefs' 2020 AFC Championship victory over the Tennessee Titans.
