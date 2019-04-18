KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A tech company is moving their headquarters to Kansas City from Silicon Valley.
They said they're bringing 200 jobs and a lot of wagging tails.
The Bar-K Pet Hangout near Riverfront Park is a place where good dogs like to play and it attracts owners like Bailey Hall who think the world of their pets.
“We love this place, we're here all the time,” she said. “He’s my baby.”
It's owners like Hall that Kansas City's newest tech company might appeal to.
Scollar is currently headquartered in Silicon Valley and today they announced their move to the KC metro.
“Our success is tied to your success,” said Lisa Tamayo, CEO of Scollar.
The company is launching its line of smart collars for pets.
“Everything from cats to cattle,” said John Kennedy, CTO of Scollar.
The same way a smartwatch tracks your steps, a high tech collar tracks your pet's activity level and even body temperature.
“So, you know, when your pet might be lethargic or in need of veterinary care,” Kennedy said.
The company's CEO said KC was a perfect match with a growing tech infrastructure.
“It’s such a cool city with a thriving downtown and some nightlife,” Tamayo said. “It's also much cheaper, since we're coming from San Francisco.”
They also want to extend their products to livestock companies in the region.
In a rare moment of bipartisanship, Governor Mike Parson and Mayor Sly James bonded over the 200 new jobs, dogs, and their matching socks.
“I treasure my friendship with him, especially promoting something like this,” Parson said.
“It's one of those things, like kids, that just brings people together,” James said.
Scollar isn't the first company of its kind, but pet tech is a growing industry and owners like Hall are curious about it.
“Dogs are so important to us that it makes sense we'd have that for our dogs,” Hall said.
Scollar is looking for a permanent office space in KC, but said it will start moving to KC through the Plexpod co-working space.
