MISSOURI (KCTV) -- Missouri's tax free weekend starts Friday, which usually means a lot of back-to-school shopping. But some question effect the pandemic is having on the typically bustling weekend and what's still covered by the offer.
Although school supply shopping is different in 2020, parents are still preparing kids for classes. There are also still products useful during the pandemic that anyone may want to buy, regardless of whether they have kids.
What's included?
The list of products exempt from sales tax this weekend on the Missouri side include:
- All clothing under $100
- Diapers and shoes
- School supplies up to $50
- Laptops and desktops (which don't count against your school supplies)
- Computer software and e-learning supplements
- Graphing calculators
A representative from Best Buy told KCTV5 that they have seen a big surge in tablet and laptop sales since the pandemic began in the spring.
What are stores expecting?
Despite the pandemic, consumer studies predict record-high spending on back-to-school shopping, including the tax-free weekend.
Stores like Best Buy and other electronics-based businesses may see higher sales, because people are buying more laptops and tech they can use to work from home. Tablets are also expected to be a big seller due to e-learning plans.
Households say they plan to spend about $100 more, on average, than in a normal school year.
Nearly half of shoppers surveyed say they will make purchases online and not come out to the brick-and-mortar stores. Online purchases are also tax-exempt this weekend in Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.