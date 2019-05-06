KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big Dude's Music Shop has its own beat.
“They call us a combo shop,” said Mark Dodd who is the owner of Big Dude’s Music Shop.
Some of his higher end guitars and instruments are made in the US, but cheaper guitars, electronics and lighting equipment is all made in China.
“Some pricing has gone up already this year because some prices have already changed,” Dodd said.
But Dodd feels optimistic, he said for the past few decades, American companies have benefited from inexpensive access to goods.
“Our prices on a lot of things have either stayed stagnant or gone down in that time. There hasn't been inflation that much,” Dodd said.
Joe Eddings t-shirt printing company also sees both sides of the label.
“We've seen a lot of American vendors go out of business over the years because of the low cost of goods,” Eddings said.
Tariffs could increase the cost of materials for retailers, which might increase the cost in the store.
“What we fear is goods raising 10%- 20% for the consumer which is a loss in sales for us,” Eddings said.
Economists forecast that nearly everything purchased from China will become more expensive, but Dodd believes his customers will keep strumming along.
“Be prepared. Life changes,” Dodd said.
