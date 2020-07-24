KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of NFL contract Friday night due to the coronavirus.
He will not play in 2020, he said.
"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally," he said in a statement.
He is the first player in the NFL to opt out of the 2020 season. He holds a doctorate in medicine.
“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system,” he continued. “I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”
He said he believes the Chiefs' medical staff has a "strong" plan to minimize health risks.
His full statement can be read here.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.