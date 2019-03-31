OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has been taken into custody and police continue to look for another in Olathe after neighbors say they heard shots fired in the area.
Police initially said they were investigating a firearms complaint, then they said they were looking for someone who was "possibly armed."
There was a large police presence and a perimeter established in the area of 127th and Mur-Len. Police could be seen at the Wingfield Apartments, as well.
Police said they are looking for a black male who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a red sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.
Police sent up a helicopter and a drone to aid in the search. They also told residents in the area to stay inside, lock their doors, and call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.
Neighbors told KCTV5 News they heard shots fired in the area of 130th Terrace and Trenton. They said they saw a male being arrested who was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by ambulance. That male was yelling about another person and asking if he had shot them.
Police confirmed that they did take one person into custody, but it was not the person in the red hoodie that they were initially looking for.
In later update, police said they had exhausted the search area and would be reopening roads despite not having the male wearing the red hoodie in custody. They think he may have left the area.
They said residents in the area can go about their day to day activities, but that they should stay vigilant and call 911 if the see the subject or anything suspicious.
The area of today’s search was not far from where a homicide happened on Friday, but police could not say if today’s situation is related to that.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
