KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City T-Bones announced Thursday that the club has partnered with two area universities to bring college baseball to T-Bones Stadium in 2019.
Baker University will host Missouri Valley College for a three-game set, with a double header on March 16 and Sunday finale on March 17.
The second part of the schedule will feature Pittsburg State University hosting Northwest Missouri State on April 9 with a single game starting at 6 p.m.
“Baker University is very excited to partner with the T-Bones organization for this series,” said Baker Athletic Director, Nate Houser.
T-Bones Vice-President and General Manager Chris Browne added, “We’re thrilled to bring college baseball to T-Bones Stadium and the Kansas City, Kansas area.”
Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
