COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS (KCTV) – The Symphony in the Flint Hills event has been canceled due to storm damage.
They said in a release on Saturday that the Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event site sustained severe damage.
“Tents were destroyed and due to predictions of incoming severe weather tonight, the board has made the difficult decision to cancel the Signature Event tomorrow,” they said. “Our mission is to heighten appreciation and knowledge of the Tallgrass prairie – and it is also our duty to protect it. Unfortunately, we cannot safely host the event. We also don’t want to put any lives in danger due to the storms in the forecast.”
They highlighted how much time, planning, volunteers and staff are involved leading up to the event, saying that makes the cancellation “truly heartbreaking.”
“Thank you for your support and understanding,” they said. “While there are no refunds or exchanges for event tickets, Symphony In the Flint Hills appreciates your support of our mission. Symphony In the Flint Hills would not exist without your support.”
