OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is looking for multiple suspects in connection to several thefts from area liquor stores.
From Jan. 3 - Jan. 16, there have been up to nine thefts, according to the Overland Park Police Department.
The three male suspects were seen leaving in a silver Ford Taurus or a white SUV.
If you have any information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
