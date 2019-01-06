CENTERVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Three young people from Warrensburg have been arrested for breaking into a motel room and assaulting the victim with baseball bats.
On Saturday at about 6 a.m., deputies went to an address in the 300 block of NW 50 Highway in Centerview, Missouri after someone called and said there had been a robbery.
Police said that, during the incident, the suspects forced their way into the motel room and began assaulting the victim with baseball bats. They then stole items from the room and fled from the scene.
Deputies were able to identify and find three suspects:
• 19-year-old Jacob N. Lehn
• 18-year-old Zachary L. Jacobs
• 18-year-old Nicholas C. Potts
All three are from Warrensburg and were found at a residence there.
The suspects were arrested, taken to the Johnson County Jail, and placed on a 24-hour hold. Then, warrants were issued.
A warrant for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and second-degree assault was obtained for Jacob N. Lehn with a bond of $25,000 cash only.
A warrant for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and second-degree assault was obtained for Zachary L. Jacobs and Nicholas C. Potts with a bond of $20,000 cash only.
