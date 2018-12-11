NEW ORLEANS, LA (KCTV) -- An alleged serial rapist allegedly responsible for at least of four attacks in New Orleans and three in Kansas City has been arrested.
According to WWL-TV, Daniel Meridy, 34, surrendered to police on Monday and booked on four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of aggravated kidnapping.
His bond has been set at $1.6 million for the alleged crimes in New Orleans.
According to court records, Meridy is a suspected serial rapist with a DNA profile that links him to four cases in New Orleans between June 2015 and October of this year and three unsolved sexual assaults in Kansas City between 2004-2005.
New Orleans detectives secured a search warrant to obtain a buccal swab from Meridy last Thursday. Confirmation of the DNA hit came back Monday, and he was arrested at police headquarters.
KCTV5 News has reached out to the Kansas City Police Department for comment but has not heard back at this time.
Refresh this page for updates.
