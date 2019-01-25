KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police have one man in custody following a short chase and crash that happened Friday night.
It happened at 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of E. 43rd Street and Wayne Avenue on the city's east side.
Police were trying to stop the man for a traffic violation, but he refused to stop.
The man then sped off and traveled northbound on Wayne for a couple of blocks before he struck a driver going eastbound on 43rd Street.
Police said the suspect, who was taken into custody, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.
The driver who was struck by the suspect was not injured.
