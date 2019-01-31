KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Officers in Kansas City, Kansas took a suspect into custody on Thursday after he stole their patrol car.
According to police, the theft happened while officers were conducting a traffic stop at 55th and Kansas because someone was driving extremely slow.
Instead of walking up to the driver’s window like a usual stop, they hung back and crouched behind the patrol car to evaluate if he was a danger.
Police are still taking statements and working to determine exactly how the man then made it into the driver’s seat of the police car that was still running.
“It’s an erratic situation,” said Officer Zac Blair with the KCKPD. “Our officers are making split-second decisions and they do the best they can.”
The vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned at 74th and Tauromee, where the suspect bailed and ran toward the Taco Bell at 75th and State.
The suspect then tried to climb through the drive-through window at the Taco Bell and tried to take an SUV from someone leaving the drive-through.
After that, he ran inside the restaurant and just about every officer on duty in KCK swarmed the restaurant.
Police said an employee helped them during a brief struggle and then the suspect was taken into custody.
Jessica Butler saw the caravan of cop cars pass her. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many cop cars in one area before,” she said.
She followed them, got the backstory, and had to wonder, “What was that guy thinking?”
“Because they can track down the car,” she said. “They obviously have trackers on the cop cars.”
“Pretty much every officer in the city at that point was surrounding him,” said Officer Blair. “We put a net over the GPS locator.”
Officers did not find a gun on the suspect and took him to the hospital to be evaluated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.