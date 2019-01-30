Generic Police Lights 2
(KCTV5 News)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe police investigate a robbery at a Subway where the suspect fled the scene but was caught moments later.

Crews responded to a robbery at an Olathe Subway where a male demanded money then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash Wednesday afternoon.

Within minutes, officers located the male’s vehicle that was traveling north on Interstate 35 and he was taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported and the case remains under investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

