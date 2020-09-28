LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Police have a set of townhomes surrounded in a Lenexa neighborhood as officers search for a man they say stole a car, then shot at police.

The situation started around 2 a.m. Monday, as police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The man driving the car was able to get away from police, but pursuing officers later found the vehicle near 89th Terrace and Haskins Street.

Police said the man was outside of the vehicle when police found it, and he fired several shots at officers before running off. No officers were hit, and police said no one else was injured either.

Responding officers from Lenexa, Overland Park and Prairie Village now have a small neighborhood including a set of townhomes surrounded, as they continue to look for the suspect, as of 5 a.m. Monday.

