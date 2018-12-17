KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities say a suspect has been killed after wounding an officer in Kansas City, KS late Sunday night.
Officers were called to the area of Orville and 18th streets just after 11 p.m. on reports of someone exposing himself.
Callers pointed officers towards the apartment that man lived in, and at some point when they went to speak with the suspect, a physical struggle broke out.
Police reported the suspect was able to take an officer’s gun away and shoot the officer before the other officer fired at the suspect, killing him.
Monday afternoon police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Richard L. Johnson.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler went to visit both officers in the hospital about 1 a.m. and said both would be alright.
“He’s good. Sounds like he was shot in the hand from what I was told," Officer Thomas Tomasic said Monday morning. "Stable, sounds like he is doing good."
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now reviewing this incident.
