Jackson County Sheriff Deputy vehicle hit

Three Jackson County Deputy vehicles were hit by a suspect vehicle.

 Picture provided by Jackson Co. Sheriff Darryl Forte

Jackson County, MO (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody after intentionally ramming into three separately occupied Jackson County Deputy vehicles.

The suspect hit the three patrol cars near I-435 and 23rd St. and fled the scene in their heavily damaged car.

They were apprehended by KCPD after becoming involved in an accident in Kansas City.

None of the deputies hit were injured.

One of the deputy's vehicles was rammed twice by the suspect vehicle.

Sheiff Darryl Forte posted the incident on Facebook.

