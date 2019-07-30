TONGANOXIE, KS. (KCTV) --- A suspect is in custody after a lengthy search by authorities in Tonganoxie and Leavenworth County. 

An investigation into multiple stolen vehicles is what led to the suspect's initial arrest Tuesday in Coffey County. 

The escape happened after the suspect and authorities from Coffee County made a stop in Tonganoxie to further investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY 

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Leavenworth County Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect in the area of 222nd Street and Honey Creek Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as a 6'2" white male who weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and white shoes.

It's possible the suspect is still in cuffs.

Residents are asked to keep an eye out and call 911.

