Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- A 28-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Dominique Walker.
Skylar Williams faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
Walker was killed on Sept. 27 in the area of 21st Street and Wheeling Avenue.
According to court records, police responded to the 2100 block of Wheeling Avenue after reports of a gunshot victim. Police found Walker dead at the scene and several spent shell casings nearby. Surveillance video showed the shooting and at least two suspects, who fled the scene in a white Mercury.
License information on the vehicle responded to Williams. Police later found the vehicle at a friend's residence in Kansas City, KS, records state.
After obtaining a search warrant, police also found a gun inside the residence that matched the spent casings at the homicide scene.
According to court records, Williams admitted to being at the scene but declined to say who else was involved out of fear of retaliation.
Williams is currently is in custody in Kansas City, KS. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.
