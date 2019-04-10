KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man that was charged with the murder of a 79-year-old man fled from police Wednesday.
Ryan Raisley was charged Wednesday afternoon for the murder of David Cannon that took place on September 19, 2019.
When officers attempted to act upon a warrant issued for Raisley, they observed the vehicle belonging to him and tried to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle refused to stop and was then pursed a short distance to the area of 112th and Bristol where the chase ended. Raisley was taken into custody.
There were no injuries in the chase.
