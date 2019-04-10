Suspect in deadly crash caught after chase

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man that was charged with the murder of a 79-year-old man fled from police Wednesday.

Ryan Raisley was charged Wednesday afternoon for the murder of David Cannon that took place on September 19, 2019.

79-year-old man dies after stolen truck causes crash at intersection of Bannister and Wornall

When officers attempted to act upon a warrant issued for Raisley, they observed the vehicle belonging to him and tried to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle refused to stop and was then pursed a short distance to the area of 112th and Bristol where the chase ended. Raisley was taken into custody.

There were no injuries in the chase.

