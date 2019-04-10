KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Near Bannister and Wornall roads, David Cannon was hit and killed by a man speeding in a stolen vehicle last September.
On Wednesday, his family learned the search for the hit-and-run driver ended with an arrest.
“I was numb,” Cannon's daughter, Mariesa Estes, said.
Estes still can’t believe her father’s truck was hit so hard that it flew into the air and landed on its side.
“He is missed very much by everybody,” she said.
The man who smashed into Cannon took off before police got to the crash scene. Police found that driver’s blood on the visor and windshield of the stolen vehicle.
“DNA, it's what got him,” Estes said.
A tip helped too. It led police to suspect Ryan Raisley’s home last September.
When officers tried to interview him about the crash, they found a glass pipe and two plastic baggies of methamphetamine. He was arrested for drug possession.
The pipe was sent to the crime lab to compare DNA from it to the crash.
“I just couldn't believe how it happened,” Estes said.
Last month, crime lab analysts found the DNA from the crash matched DNA found on the glass pipe. Detectives filed for a search warrant to collect Raisley’s DNA to compare it directly to the crash scene DNA.
On April 4, a crime lab report confirmed his DNA was a match.
On Wednesday, police tried to pull Raisley over, but he initially refused to stop and kept driving about 40 miles per hour before eventually stopping near 112th Street and Bristol Avenue where he was arrested for second degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash and tampering with a motor vehicle.
“I'm just happy that they caught him and now my dad can be in peace,” Estes said.
Cannon’s daughter wants to thank the person who called in the tip. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 cash bond.
