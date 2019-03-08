GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) – A suspect has been taken into custody following a bank robbery in Gladstone.
The police said the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. at the KCB Bank at 99 NE 72nd St.
The suspect made a verbal demand for cash and no weapon was displayed.
The suspect was taken into custody in close proximity to the bank without incident.
Due to something the suspect said during the robbery, and due to an abundance of caution, the police examined the suspect’s backpack. However, it was determined that it posed no threat.
