CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man with warrants out for his arrest is in custody and facing additional charges after fleeing from police.
On Thursday around 7:40 p.m., the authorities in Cass County were pursuing a black 2008 BMW.
Deputies had stopped the vehicle near Lacy Lane and Lake Road in Belton.
After stopping, the driver sped off.
The authorities in both Missouri and Kansas provided additional help during the pursuit, which lasted an hour and went from Rural Cass County into Kansas.
With help from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the chase ended in Olathe near Santa Fe Drive and Kansas City Road.
No one was injured.
Geoffrey B. Worman, a 37-year-old from Bucyrus, was taken into custody and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center for charges in Kansas and active warrants out of Cass County.
A gun, narcotics, and a large about of money were found in the vehicle.
He has been charged in Kansas with fleeing from law enforcement officers and felony reckless driving, which has a $25,000 bond.
He is being held in Kansas on the following Cass County warrants:
- Failure to Appear - Felony driving while revoked/suspended with a $4,000 bond.
- Failure to Appear - Felony driving while revoked/suspended with a $4,000 bond.
- Failure to Appear - Felony driving while revoked/suspended with a $15,000 cash-only bond.
- Failure to Appear - Felony receiving stolen property with a $4,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.