Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting near Highlands Elementary School

MISSION, KS (KCTV) – A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting near Highlands Elementary School in the in the Shawnee Mission School District.
The school is in the 6200 block of Roe Avenue. Police activity began in the area around 2 p.m. Friday.
The shooting happened in the 4600 block of West 62nd St. located directly across the street from the school.
A KCTV5 News crew on scene witnessed exchange of gunfire. The suspect was injured.
No other injuries have been reported and police say all students and staff are OK.
“All students and staff are safe,” according to an email from the school that was sent to parents.
This comes after the sheriff's office said that there was a "firearms complaint" at the school, but no other information is available.
The school is asking that people not approach the building. Parents can pick up their children, but parents and children have to be escorted by police.
They said that they will provide additional information to parents when it is available.
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
