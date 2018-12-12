INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- There was no jury in this case and no cameras allowed, just the judge listening to the facts. It took only two days to find Joseph Wyatt guilty on eight out of nine counts.
In a touching show of support and protection, Officer Tom Wagstaff and his family were escorted from the courtroom by Wagstaff's law enforcement family. There are still more trials to come in this case, but one of the men prosecutors have long maintained, tied up an 82-year-old man, beat him and held a gun to his head while demanding the combination to his safe, has been found guilty.
Wyatt was among a group of men who knocked on the victim's door in March of 2017 pretending to be gutter cleaners, then stormed inside and brutally attacked him. Wyatt was found guilty on all counts except for assault on a law enforcement officer.
"My client had tried to take responsibility for this the whole time, I didn't fight about the things that he did, I focused on the things he didn't do, and the judge agreed," said Norman Napier, defense attorney.
Seven witnesses, including Wagstaff, took the stand Wednesday. Wagstaff says he remembers roll call, but isn't even sure if it was that morning, then he says he remembers nothing until he woke up days later in a hospital in Nebraska.
Wagstaff struggles with multitasking and has memory problems, he says eventually he'd like to walk again.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she was grateful they were finally able to get into the courtroom and prove their case.
"I think it's a good day in that sense and it's a sad day because the injuries are still there and we all just have to learn to ...well ...perhaps it's a day to honor law enforcement and what they do for each of us and to remember that the ultimate sacrifice they're willing to pay for us," expressed Baker.
Wyatt will be sentenced on February 25.
Officer Wagstaff medically retired from the police department in October.
