LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect is dead and a Livingston County Sheriff's deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday night.
A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy on Friday evening arrived in the area of U.S. Highway 36 east of Chillicothe on a reported accident.
The sheriff's office said the deputy noticed foot tracks in the snow. A man started approaching the deputy and the two started conversing.
The suspect handed the deputy a "suspected drug and personal item." While in the patrol vehicle, the suspect started assaulting the deputy, who the sheriff's office said was attempting to help the man.
Both were seated in the front seat of the patrol when it happened.
As the assault continued, the officer pulled out his weapon, only to see the assault continue.
The weapon was discharged and one round struck the suspect.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputy was injured and is being treated at the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
