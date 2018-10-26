KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A suspect had to be treated for minor injuries after crashing a stolen car while fleeing from the police.
The incident began at about 4:30 p.m.
At that time, officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of 85th and Troost that had been taken in an armed robbery. The driver refused to stop and the police began their pursuit.
The driver crashed in the 1100 block of E. 77th Terrace and the driver was taken into custody a short distance away.
No members of the public or any police officers were injured.
EMS came to the scene to treat the suspect for minor injuries, however.
The investigation is ongoing.
